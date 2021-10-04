yosemite national park

New exhibit inside Yosemite National Park honors Chinese immigrant workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cultural history is now on display inside Yosemite National Park.

A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Friday, marking the opening of the new Chinese Laundry Building exhibit.

The display commemorates the role of Chinese immigrants from 1874 to 1933.

They lived and worked in Wawona and Yosemite as cooks, gardeners, hotel staff and trail workers.

Chinese workers also helped build roads to Yosemite Valley, the Washburn Trail to the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, and Tioga Road.

You can visit the newly restored building and exhibit at the Yosemite History Center in Wawona.

