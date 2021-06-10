travel

Officials propose campground fee increase at Yosemite National Park

Guests hoping to stay at campgrounds inside Yosemite National Park could soon have to pay more for their visit.
Park officials propose campground fee increase inside Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Guests hoping to stay at campgrounds inside Yosemite National Park could soon have to pay more for their visit.

Park officials are proposing a fee increase for overnight camping to keep up with the rising costs of campground operations.

They say they want to use the extra revenue to better maintain facilities and enhance visitor services.

This could mean anywhere from a $4 to $25 price hike, depending on the campsites.

If you have something to say about the proposed changes, park officials are accepting public comments through July 10.

You can find the e-mail to submit your thoughts on the National Park Service website.

The proposed fee increases are slated to take effect October 21.

