YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Services within Yosemite National Park will continue to expand thanks to grant money from the Yosemite Conservancy.Fourteen million dollars will help fund and address climate change challenges, promote diversity and encourage bicycle use within the park.The money will also allow researchers to learn and examine threats to giant sequoias.The plan is to install sensors and insect traps to monitor responses to drought, fire and insect attacks.Another grant will focus on climate research by capturing aerial imagery.In recent years, the conservancy has provided more than $140 million in grants to the park.