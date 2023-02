Rockslide shuts down some roads in Yosemite National Park

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rockslide has forced the closure of some roads inside Yosemite National Park during the extended holiday weekend.

The park's latest traffic update says the rockslide is impacting El Capitan and Northside Drive.

Park rangers are directing traffic to Southside Drive.

This is the only way to leave Yosemite Valley at this time.

The park posted on social media the closure is expected to be in place for 24 hours after the rockslide.