What is an Atmospheric River? Second atmospheric river makes landfall, severe rain and wind expected

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second atmospheric river has arrived in Central California. Stay with ABC30 for live updates.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 3

An evacuation warning is still in place in Madera County for the area of Cavin Lane, Mattie Fhy Road and Holly Lane. Officials say the warning is due to potential high rainfall from the incoming atmospheric river. Residents are urged to monitor the situation and prepare to take action in the event an evacuation order is issued.

Accuweather Alerts are in place for the next three days. The next storm, coming up from the southwest, will spread greater amounts of Valley wind and rain, plus heavy high Sierra snow.

The strongest day is expected to be Sunday. Sustained wind on Sunday will be from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.

Fresno County Office of Emergency Services (OES) is stressing the importance of personal preparedness before the next storm arrives.

While the agency is not anticipating an emergency, it is prepared and wants residents to be as well.

Some tips from Fresno County OES: make sure your gutters are cleaned out, check on your trees to see if they're snug or if roots are exposed, fix them ahead of the storm, and drive safely.

In the South Valley, small businesses in downtown Fresno are already feeling the impact of the first atmospheric river.

At least two local businesses had to close their doors Friday because of Thursday's flood waters.

The City of Hanford does have sandbags available for anyone who may need them at 900 S. 10th Avenue.