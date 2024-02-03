What is an Atmospheric River? Next impactful rain to begin late Saturday

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso breaks down what and when to expect the next round of heavy rain.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Atmospheric River has officially reached Central California. Stay with ABC30 for live updates.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Accuweather Alerts are in place for the next three days. The next storm, coming up from the southwest, will spread greater amounts of Valley wind and rain, plus heavy high Sierra snow.

The strongest day is expected to be Sunday. Sustained wind on Sunday will be from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.

Fresno County Office of Emergency Services (OES) is stressing the importance of personal preparedness before the next storm arrives.

While the agency is not anticipating an emergency, it is prepared and wants residents to be as well.

Some tips from Fresno County OES: make sure your gutters are cleaned out, check on your trees to see if they're snug or if roots are exposed, fix them ahead of the storm, and drive safely.

In the South Valley, small businesses in downtown Fresno are already feeling the impact of the first atmospheric river.

At least two local businesses had to close their doors Friday because of Thursday's flood waters.

The City of Hanford does have sandbags available for anyone who may need them at 900 S. 10th Avenue.