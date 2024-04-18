Yosemite's High Sierra Camps set to reopen after 5-year closure

After a five-year closure, Yosemite's popular High Sierra Camps will reopen this summer.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Are you looking for your next camping adventure?

After a five-year closure, Yosemite's popular High Sierra Camps will re-open this summer.

The area was last open to tourists in 2019.

Weather forced park rangers to shut down the five different camps then, and they remained closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The guided loop trips and seasonal camps include a canvas tent cabin and meals.

For more information and to make reservations, check out the Yosemite National Park website.