Yosemite National Park closes lodging, restaurants amid COVID-19 concerns

National Parks Service officials said they expect the closure to last through Tuesday, March 31.
"The health and safety of Yosemite National Park visitors and park employees is the park's top priority," officials said in a press release.
"We are working closely with public health officials and the park will continue to review operations and reopen facilities when appropriate," they added.
The hotels affected include:
Despite these facilities closing, Yosemite National Park remains open to the public.
