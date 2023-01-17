Yosemite National Park begins public input meetings on how to improve visitor experience

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park is asking the public input on how it can improve visitor experience this year.

The virtual meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. through 5:30 Tuesday.

This is the first phase of the "Visitor Access Management Plan."

Park officials have a short presentation then they'll open it up for discussion and questions.

The goal is to help identify strategies and improve visitor access. while also preserving and protecting its natural resources.

To participate in the meeting, click here.

This is the first of three planned meetings. The next one will be in the summer.