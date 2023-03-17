Yosemite National Park set to reopen Saturday with limited access

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park is set to partially reopen this weekend after being closed for nearly three weeks due to the recent storms.

Crews have been working to clear one of many rock-slides impacting the roads in the Park.

Yosemite Valley will be open with limited services starting Saturday between sunrise to sunset.

The park says the only access to Yosemite Valley will be through Highway 140 and El Portal Road -- with a short detour in El Portal.

Hetch Hetchy will reopen from 8 am to 5 pm, but will only be accessible via Highway 120 west of Yosemite and Evergreen Road.

All other roads and areas of the park, including Big Oak Flat and Wawona Roads, will remain closed.

Campgrounds and hiking trails are still covered with snow.