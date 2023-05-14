Forecasted flooding to close campgrounds in Yosemite Valley

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- Continuing hot weather is causing parts of Yosemite Valley to close in fear of forecasted flooding from record snow.

Park officials announced Saturday evening that the Lower and North Pines campgrounds and Housekeeping camp will close Monday, May 15.

As of May 1, Yosemite Park had more than double the average amount of snow for this time of year.

Officials say the combination of hot weather and record snow means the Merced River may remain above the flood stage.

Officials say additional closures are possible.