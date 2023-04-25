Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks after seeing flooding at Tulare Lake Basin

Most of Yosemite Valley to close starting Friday due to forecasted flooding

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Most of Yosemite Valley will be closed starting Friday, April 28, due to forecasted flooding.

Park officials say the closure will start at 10 pm and last until at least Wednesday, May 3.

Anyone who had reservations for lodging or camping in the impacted area will receive a refund.

The western Yosemite Valley, Wawona, Mariposa Grove (through hiking), Crane Flat area, and Hetch Hetchy will remain open.

Parking in those areas will be limited and park officials say that drivers should not park off-road.

Yosemite National Park was also closed for parts of February and March due to severe weather across California.