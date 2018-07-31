Yosemite Valley to remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5

#YosemiteNationalPark extends its park closures. Adds Hetch Hetchy closure to the list . Park officials say the closure will last until Sunday due to heavy smoke and firefighting efforts. They will determine whether they reopen on Sunday, August 5th. @ABC30 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) July 31, 2018

The National Park Service has announced that parts of Yosemite National Park will remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5.The closure began July 25 because choking smoke from the Ferguson Fire had filled the iconic Yosemite Valley, creating unhealthy conditions. Firefighting operations had also limited access to Highway 41/Wawona Road.On Tuesday, park officials also announced that they had added the Hetch Hetchy Valley to the list of areas closed to the public.