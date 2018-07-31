Yosemite Valley to remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Park Service has announced that parts of Yosemite National Park will remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5. (KFSN)

By
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The National Park Service has announced that parts of Yosemite National Park will remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5.

The closure began July 25 because choking smoke from the Ferguson Fire had filled the iconic Yosemite Valley, creating unhealthy conditions. Firefighting operations had also limited access to Highway 41/Wawona Road.

On Tuesday, park officials also announced that they had added the Hetch Hetchy Valley to the list of areas closed to the public.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
yosemiteyosemite national parkfirewildfireforest fireYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News