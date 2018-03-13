1 killed after bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3209920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tour bus carrying Channelview students crashes in ravine

One person is dead after a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Channelview plunged into a ravine near the Alabama-Florida line.Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack confirmed the death Tuesday morning while talking to news reporters.Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Major Anthony Lowery said the bus plunged off Interstate 10 into a deep ravine early Tuesday and multiple helicopters responded.WKRG-TV is reporting that 12 to 20 people have been injured, and that officials say the bus was returning to Houston from a school trip from Disney World.Channelview ISD released a statement about the crash Tuesday morning:Baldwin County Alabama Call Center251-972-6807DeWayne Benson, who was on the bus, told Foti that he was sleeping just before the bus crashed."The band director was yelling 'hairy, hairy', like in hairy situation," he said.DeWayne was asleep until he heard the band director screaming.DeWayne told his sister that after the crash, they were passing around a cellphone someone found, taking turns calling their parents.