Gisele Bundchen caught on body-cam video crying after she says she was being followed by paparazzi

MIAMI -- Supermodel Giselle Bundchen was caught on police body camera video breaking down in tears during a recent traffic stop. She said it happened after she was being chased by paparazzi.

"I'm so tired. Everywhere I go these (expletive) guys are after me," she is heard saying on camera.

Police officers pulled Bundchen over north of Miami Beach, Florida for a traffic violation. The officer ended up giving her a courtesy.

"Thank you, I was just trying to escape from that guy," she said.

Bundchen owns two homes in the area and her ex-husband football legend Tom Brady also lives nearby.

But the officer said there was nothing he could do about the paparazzi.

"No, but like he was like stalking me," she said through tears. "Nothing protects me. It's like I can't do nothing. I just want to live my life."

The officer can be heard saying he cannot stop the paparazzi from taking the photos.

"We are seeing more aggressive instances of paparazzi who are pursuing celebrities in the streets. It's increasingly becoming competitive, particularly where we have so much access to social media for paparazzi to break through and have something to sell," said Reed Alexander, a correspondent for Business Insider.

There was no immediate word on why Bundchen was initially stopped.

ABC News reached out to her representatives, but so far, they have not commented.