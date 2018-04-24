1 victim fatally shot, suspected shooter in custody after house fire in SoCal

#BREAKING LAPD choppers overhead active shooter situation in Gardena area; officers have shut down Redondo Beach Blvd at Orchard Ave... man held up in house following fire. @ABC7 tune in! https://t.co/a8eFAqjJ8p pic.twitter.com/Eq4Y2ON30i — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) April 24, 2018

A house fire was followed by a shooting and a barricade situation Tuesday morning in Harbor Gateway, which ended with the suspect in custody after one victim was fatally shot.Initial reports of an "active shooter" after the blaze prompted a massive police response.The Los Angeles Police Department was on citywide tactical alert after firefighters extinguished the blaze at a two-story home in the 15400 block of Orchard Avenue.There were no immediate reports of injuries in the fire or the shooting.According to the LAPD, the suspect was barricaded inside of a home. Police and sheriff's deputies evacuated the area as the standoff continued.