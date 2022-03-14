CVS Pharmacy cracks down on sexual harassment allegations within company

CVS Pharmacy is cracking down on sexual harassment allegations within the company.Under CEO Karen Lynch, CVS hired an outside firm to conduct an internal review which resulted in the termination of several employees.Two female employees in a New Jersey CVS alleged their store's manager harassed or inappropriately touched them.Those allegations led to a wider investigation which indicated improper behavior was not being taken seriously.In October, Lynch was named to the number one spot of Fortune magazine's list of the most powerful women in business.Her transformation at CVS includes closing about 10% of its pharmacies to adapt to changes in consumer buying patterns.