sexual harassment

CVS Pharmacy cracks down on sexual harassment allegations within company

EMBED <>More Videos

CVS Pharmacy cracks down on sexual harassment allegations within the company

CVS Pharmacy is cracking down on sexual harassment allegations within the company.

Under CEO Karen Lynch, CVS hired an outside firm to conduct an internal review which resulted in the termination of several employees.

Two female employees in a New Jersey CVS alleged their store's manager harassed or inappropriately touched them.

Those allegations led to a wider investigation which indicated improper behavior was not being taken seriously.

In October, Lynch was named to the number one spot of Fortune magazine's list of the most powerful women in business.

Her transformation at CVS includes closing about 10% of its pharmacies to adapt to changes in consumer buying patterns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew jerseycvssexual harassment
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL HARASSMENT
Fresno State task force to assess sexual misconduct complaint policies
Assemblymember Jim Patterson calls for state audit of CSU system
FS paid top administrator to leave after sexual harassment confirmed
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
TOP STORIES
Fresno police ID suspect accused of stabbing teen at Fashion Fair Mall
15-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of teen boy in Porterville
Teen killed after being hit by suspected DUI driver in Tulare
Woman killed when car crashes into Fresno County canal
California students allowed to go maskless as mandate ends
Video shows man flung onto street trying to stop CA car burglary
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as talks end without breakthrough
Show More
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
Motorcycle rider dies in northeast Fresno crash
China orders 51 million into lockdown as COVID surges
Man stabbed in northwest Fresno, police investigating
Dolly Parton bows out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominations
More TOP STORIES News