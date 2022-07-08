Robbery at 7-Eleven being investigated by Merced Police

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police officers were called out to the 7-Eleven on Gerald Avenue and Carmel Road at around 4:30 Friday morning.The store clerk told police a man entered the store and demanded money from the register.Authorities say the suspect got away with about $180.The suspect was caught on surveillance video and was seen wearing a Raiders sweatshirt and a brown hat.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.