Wet weather causes dozens of car crashes across Fresno County

While rain may be good for the Valley, it can be potentially dangerous for drivers.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley has been bracing for rainfall.

Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol says officers responded to nearly 50 weather-related crashes in Fresno County and are bracing for more.

"We are susceptible to flooding. So, we are really not sure what to expect as drivers, so always expect the unexpected," explained Salas.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, fire crews, Cal-Trans, and PG &E have also prepped for this week's incoming storms and are staying busy.

Cal-Trans is working around the clock to unclog any spotted flooding and remove debris from roadways.

"Anywhere between 6 -12 people are usually on a crew. We have our maintenance, landscape, guard rail, tree crews out and ready to go covering all of district 6 which is Madera, Kings, Tulare, and Fresno County," said Elizabeth Yelton, a Cal-Trans spokesperson.

If you see something on the roadway or your power turns off, officials ask people to be patient while crews make their way.

PG &E officials say it doesn't hurt to be prepared for a longer response time amid the storm.

"Take some simple steps to prepare you and your family in case there is an outage in your area. Keeping your phones charged, and a full tank of gas. I would say especially in areas where it's cold, don't use candles, it's not safe," said Denny Boyles with PG &E.