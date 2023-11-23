FS Women's Volleyball advances to MW Semis

From a (7-23) campaign in 2022, to a conference postseason run in '23, the Fresno State Women's Volleyball team is headed to the semifinal round of the Mountain West Tournament.

LAS VEGAS (KFSN) -- From a (7-23) campaign in 2022, to a conference postseason run in '23, the Fresno State Women's Volleyball team is headed to the semifinal round of the Mountain West Tournament.

Under first year Head Coach Leisa Rosen, the Bulldogs completed an upset sweep over Boise State on Wednesday afternoon in Cox Pavilion.

With the win, the 'Dogs will face Utah State on Thanksgiving at 1 p.m. PT, available to stream on the Mountain West Network.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Fresno State scored the opening point in the first set and kept the good times rolling throughout as they help on to the lead throughout the entire set. The Bulldogs went on a 14-4 run to end the set at 25-14 over the Broncos.

The 'Dogs had a slow start to the second set as they fell behind by four points multiple times. Fresno State chipped away at the Boise State lead and tied the match at 22. It was a battle from then on with back-and-forth points exchanged between the Broncos and Bulldogs. Back-to-back kills from Ella Rud and Jenna Legault gave the 'Dogs a 26-14 victory and a 2-0 advantage in the match.

The Bulldogs started the final set with a 4-0 lead, but the Broncos quickly fired back and took a seven-point lead over the 'Dogs. Fresno State chipped away at the lead, led by senior Grace Doyle with four kills. Fresno State tied the match at 22 once again, and a final kill from Doyle put the Dogs on top 25-23 in the final set and 3-0 overall.

NOTES

Fresno State defeated Boise State after the Broncos had completed a regular season sweep over the 'Dogs.

Fresno State earned the opening point in all three sets this afternoon and had a higher sideout percentage than the Broncos in every set.

Grace Doyle led the pack with 13 kills, helping her to surpass 1,000 career kills with a .565 attack percentage.

Freshman of the Year Dionii Fraga had 11 digs, pushing her past the 500-dig milestone.

Kasey Purry had nine kills on the day with a .818 attack percentage.

UP NEXT

Fresno State will face Utah State in the semifinal round of the Mountain West Championship tournament tomorrow at 1 p.m. PT.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.