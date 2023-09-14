15-year-old hospitalized following shooting in Avenal, police chief says

AVENAL, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot several times in Avenal.

Avenal Police Chief Robert Nevárez says the shooting happened at 9 a.m. Wednesday on San Joaquin Street and 5th Avenue.

Nevárez says the 15-year-old was confronted by two or three male suspects on the street.

One of them fired multiple rounds, striking the teen in the upper body several times.

The boy was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police believe this shooting may have be gang-related. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Avenal Police Department.

