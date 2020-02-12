16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say a 16-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in central Fresno Tuesday evening.

Authorities say a 20-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger were heading east on Dakota just after 6 p.m.

As they were about to make a left turn on Palm, a vehicle pulled up and that's when someone inside shot at them.

The victims drove to the area of E. Buckingham Way and N. Harrison Ave. Police say the 16-year-old was shot at least once.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he is undergoing surgery.
