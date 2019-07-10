17-year-old girl on skateboard attacked by two men in Merced

A 17-year-old girl was riding a skateboard when she says a man grabbed her by the ankle causing her to fall off the board.The incident happened Monday morning near the Bear Creek bike path in Merced.After falling, the girl grabbed the skateboard and used it to defend herself.That's when she says another man arrived and started kicking her board.The girl was able to run away and report what had just happened to her.Merced officers searched but were unable to find anyone who matched the description of the suspects.Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Officer Brown at (209) 388-7832, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at (209) 385-7826. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing "TIP411" (847411) and including the word "Comvip" as the "keyword" in the text message.