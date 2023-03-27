Two separate shootings in Hanford Sunday sent 18-year-old & 15-year-old to the hospital.

17-year-old hospitalized following shooting in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 17-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in the upper body in Hanford.

Officers received a call for a shooting at 2:35 p.m. Sunday on West 6th Street.

When officers arrived, they found at least 10 shell casings, but no victim.

Shortly after, police were alerted by Adventist Medical Center that a shooting victim had arrived at their hospital.

The victim had a gunshot wound to their upper body.

Their condition remains unknown.

Investigators found a phone at the scene but it is unknown who it belongs to.

Police are working to obtain video surveillance from nearby businesses.

