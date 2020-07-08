19-year-old drowns at Shaver Lake while celebrating his birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the 19-year-old man who drowned at Shaver Lake Tuesday evening as Jonathyn Bradford of San Bernardino County.Deputies say they received a call of a man being underwater just before 5 p.m. Bradford was still underwater when they arrived.A dive team and a boat team were able to locate the his body about two hours after he initially went underwater.It was Bradford's 19th birthday celebration and witnesses told deputies that at some point, a group of the family walked around the cove and got on top of a rock.Bradford jumped off the rock into the water and while he was swimming back towards his family, he asked for help. Family members initially thought he was joking, but he went down and never came back up.