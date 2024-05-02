19-year-old arrested for using fake profile to lure robbery victim

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man is in jail after police said he created a fake online profile to conduct a crime.

19-year-old Isaac Solano of Fresno faces charges of carjacking, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies were called to an area south of Easton- two weeks ago- for a report of an assault.

The victim told deputies that he had pulled over near an orchard when suddenly, a man attacked him with a baseball bat and then took his car and cell phone.

Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle the next day, and the man inside was questioned.

Deputies learned it was Solano and said he chatted with the victim online-posing as a teenage girl who agreed to meet for sexual favors.

When the victim showed up, he was robbed.

Solano is being held in the Fresno County Jail, where he is not currently eligible for bail.