2 arrested in unrest at California psychiatric hospital

Patients protesting at a Coalinga Psychiatric Hospital put the facility on lockdown over the weekend. (KFSN)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) --
Two patients at a state psychiatric hospital are charged with resisting hospital police during unrest that has kept the facility locked down for nearly a week.

Department of State Hospitals spokesman Ralph Montano said Friday that the two were arrested Tuesday when police responded to a Coalinga State Hospital living unit where a patient was yelling and striking the walls.
Related: Protests at Coalinga State Hospital place building on lockdown for several days

Other patients began shoving officers and throwing food. Two patients suffered minor injuries but no employees were hurt.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office charged Daniel Shea and John Edgington.

Shea's public defender declined comment, while Edgington has not yet been to court.

Patients at the facility housing mostly sexually violent predators are protesting a crackdown on digital storage devices that officials say are often used to smuggle child pornography.
