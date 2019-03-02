2 caught after allegedly stealing over $20,000 from 97-year-old woman

After two years of being on the run, two suspects accused of stealing over $20,000 from an elderly Corcoran woman are in custody.

A home at the corner of Estes Avenue in Corcoran is where one of the alleged crooks went to work.

The suspect: a caretaker.

The victim: a 97-year-old woman.

Corcoran police say the investigation began back in October of 2016 when the victim's family contacted authorities after learning their loved one's bank account had some unusual activity.

Authorities said there was money missing and checks written that the victim did not believe she did.

Authorities say that the suspect, the in-home health provider, is 33-year-old Amelia Nai.

They say Nai and her husband, Jack Vinyard, had been using the victim's identity and cashing checks.

In total, the two are accused of stealing more than $20,000.

Shortly after search warrants were served at Nai and Vinyard's home in Visalia, police say the couple took off running to the Las Vegas, Nevada area.

But their escape was short-lived, after police in "sin city" learned these two had arrest warrants for charges of elder abuse, forgery, and identity theft in the Central Valley.

Both Nai and Vinyard have been booked into the Kings County Jail, while the now 99-year-old woman they targeted is resting at home with a new caretaker.
