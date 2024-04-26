NFL world reacts to the Kansas City Chiefs drafting Fresno native Xavier Worthy

Fresno native Xavier Worthy was picked in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The NFL world could not believe it when Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills traded its first-round pick to its rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, for Fresno native Xavier Worthy.

The Bills sent the 28th pick in the first round to the Chiefs along with a fourth-round choice (No. 133) in return for the 32nd pick in the first round and a third-round pick (No. 95). The teams also swapped selections in the seventh round.

The Bills did not even draft in the first round because it traded the 32nd pick with the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the first pick (No. 33 overall) of the second round and a fifth-round pick (No. 141).

NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter had labeled a wide receiver as the Bills' top need for the 2024 season. The Bills parted ways with their star wide receiver and Josh Allen's No. 1 target, Stefon Diggs, in a trade to the Houston Texans amid the offseason's free agency frenzy.

All the chaos led to the back to back Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs selecting Worthy.

NFL world reacts

Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed to approve of the selection.

Seconds before the pick was announced, Mahomes took to social media to share his excitement.

Other reactions include newly acquired teammate Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, linebacker Drue Tranquill and offensive lineman Creed Humphrey.

Confusion in Buffalo

It might seem surprising that the Chiefs and Bills, bitter rivals in recent years, would agree to a trade. The Chiefs have beaten the Bills three times in the last four seasons in the playoffs, including during the divisional round last season.

But Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said they had no hesitation in answering the Bills' phone call.

"I'm sure it made sense to them,'' Veach said. "We were on our own agenda, and we saw value there. And again, moving 38 spots for a guy that we think will be a great addition to our team and especially with the special team's values that he adds, I think was something that we really factored in.''

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he made the trade with his team's best interests in mind.

"You're not necessarily preventing them from getting the player they want," Beane said. "It's more what, where is your value at, where do you want your picks and what's the best move for the Bills? Because I'm sure they're not just calling Buffalo."

Beane said that the Bills did not know who the Chiefs were going to pick with the trade.

"I could see them taking a receiver, but you don't truly know." He also added: "But where they were moving from, I don't think it mattered to us who they were picking."

The Chiefs last traded up in the draft with the Bills in 2017, when they went from 27 to 10 in the first round to draft quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

ESPN contributed to this story.

