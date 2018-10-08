2 men arrested for $26,000 property and equipment theft

Deputies have two men in custody accused of running a large burglary operation.Tips led Tulare and Fresno county deputies to a home on Whitaker Forest Road in Fresno County's town of Badger on Saturday.A variety of stolen items were found everything from antique equipment to vehicles.That led deputies to three different homes on Sunday in Exeter arresting two men for the burglary.In total deputies recovered five stolen vehicles and 65 other pieces of property worth about $26,000.It has all been returned to its owners.Exeter resident 28-year old Phillip Lowe and Lemon Cove resident 24-year old Nathan Reed, were arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail.