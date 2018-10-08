THEFT

2 men arrested for $26,000 property and equipment theft

EMBED </>More Videos

Two men arrested for $26,000 property and equipment thefts

Deputies have two men in custody accused of running a large burglary operation.

Tips led Tulare and Fresno county deputies to a home on Whitaker Forest Road in Fresno County's town of Badger on Saturday.

A variety of stolen items were found everything from antique equipment to vehicles.

That led deputies to three different homes on Sunday in Exeter arresting two men for the burglary.
In total deputies recovered five stolen vehicles and 65 other pieces of property worth about $26,000.

It has all been returned to its owners.

Exeter resident 28-year old Phillip Lowe and Lemon Cove resident 24-year old Nathan Reed, were arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
auto thefttheftExeter
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THEFT
ATF warns public after 400 guns stolen from UPS
Uber accounts can be stolen, trail could lead to dark web
Mosquitoes force suspect to surrender in Wisconsin
Big inflatables nearly stolen at fairgrounds
More theft
Top Stories
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
Naked man arrested in Northwest Fresno on suspicion of burglary
Car goes airborne, crashes into home fences in Fowler
Truck flips through air, lands on car in Arizona
Family demands accountability after motorcyclist hits fridge
Rocket carrying Argentinian satellite takes off successfully
Cocaine and assault rifles found after police investigate shooting
NY Governor: Limo driver not properly licensed in crash that killed 20
Show More
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car
Illinois coaches arrested for pulling a gun during fight at football game
At least 12 hurt after reports of gunfire at Lil Wayne show
Therapy horses that helped kidnapping victim return one year after Nuns Fire
More News