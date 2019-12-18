home invasion

2 men sentenced to prison for involvement in violent home invasion

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men who took part in a violent home invasion in Fresno County five years ago were sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

But two of their accomplices who were the key players in the crime are still on the run and two others were killed by the homeowners they tried to rob.

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies say Chi Tang and Sergio Hernandez were part of a group of seven men who were after marijuana and money when they posed as law enforcement officers and kicked in the front door of a home on Orange Avenue near American.

Tang and Hernandez were arrested after pulling up to Community Regional Medical Center with their dying accomplice, who was gunned down by the victims they intended to rob. Deputies say the suspect who was shot still had a ski mask on when he was brought to the hospital.

A second suspect also died after being shot. Investigators say Hernandez operated a marijuana dispensary and the suspects were after the valuable plant.

In a stipulated sentence, Judge Edward Sarkisian approved the deal giving Tang seven years and Hernandez 15 years.

During the chaotic scene, a 15-year-old victim was also kidnapped and taken on a pursuit as the suspects tried to escape. The teenage girl was later released shaken but unhurt.

Since the home invasion didn't go as the suspects planned, Tang's attorney said his client has been sitting in jail feeling awful for the family who was targeted and the suspect's families because of the way they met their end.
