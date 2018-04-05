2 people arrested in Merced County for stealing mail

Two suspects are in custody for stealing mail from North Valley residents.A Merced County Sheriff's Deputy stopped Andrew Tuttle and Crystal Morin while driving in Atwater Wednesday. The deputy noticed a large amount of mail inside the car that was addressed to other people in the area. Those residents confirmed they did not know either suspect.Tuttle and Morin were arrested for possession of stolen property and mail theft. The deputy also found drug paraphernalia, heroin and hypodermic needles in the vehicle.