2 women hit by vehicle in Merced, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car hit two women crossing a Merced street late Friday night.Merced Police say the crash occurred on 16th near Canal, and the driver remained at the scene.Emergency crews rushed a 70-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman to the hospital in Modesto, and their conditions are stable.The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police do not believe drug or alcohol was a factor.