15 people injured after tram crashes at Universal Studios Hollywood

LOS ANGELES -- Fifteen people were injured after a tram crashed at Universal Studios in Southern California on Saturday night, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the agency received a report just after 9 p.m. regarding a tram collision.

Fifteen people were injured in the incident, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. All suffered injuries described as minor, including one person the fire department initially said had critical injuries.

"There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept," a spokesperson for Universal Studios said in a statement. "We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident."

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, investigators said the last car of the tram struck a rail near a parking area because of some sort of issue with the brakes.

Footage showed ambulances and law enforcement rushing to the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is the lead agency in the investigation.