crash

2 women run after car crashes into fence, house in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for two women after a car crashed into a house in northwest Fresno early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after midnight at home on Milburn and Ashlan.

A passerby told police two women went running from the Chevy Impala after it smashed through a fence and into a house.

Officials say two kids were sleeping 15 feet away from where the car crashed.

"We are circulating the area to see if we can find somebody. Hopefully, they're not injured. We'll be checking with hospitals to see if they come in later," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. "We're also checking the area to see if they're any surveillance cameras, doorbell cameras, things like that."

No one inside the home was hurt.

It's unknown if the vehicle was stolen or if the house is still structurally sound.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwesthit and runfresnocrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver injured in Fresno Co. crash dies, passenger killed identified
Big rig carrying cookies crashes into car in Fresno County
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in rocket launch crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2020 is on! Organizers announce digital fundraiser, here's how to donate
Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Dinuba
Teen found lying on Hanford airport runway, authorities say
Fire breaks out at Malaga Market in Fresno County
Police: deadly NW Fresno shooting was 'justifiable homicide' during a robbery gone wrong
Fresno man's car vandalized with racial slurs as Coronavirus outbreak continues
Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
Show More
Around 300 people found partying inside Clovis school gym, arrests made
Schools share plans to protect students amid Valley coronavirus cases
Racial murder motivation part of chilling confession from quad killer
How the Coronavirus outbreak is impacting Valley travel agencies
Suspect accused of killing Tulare Western Dean of Students has previous DUI
More TOP STORIES News