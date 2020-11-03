2020 CA election results by county, propositions, electoral college votes

Ballots will have prepaid postage and can returned at any time in California, including on Election Day.
A ballot can be received as late as Nov. 20 and it will still be counted, as long as it's postmarked no later than Nov. 3.
Californians can learn how to track their 2020 ballots here.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.
Prop 14 - Authorizes $5.5 billion in general bonds to go to stem cell research, including research on treating Alzheimer's and dementia.
Prop 15 - Amends the constitution to allow commercial and industrial properties to be taxed at their market value rather than their purchase price. There are exceptions for properties zoned as commercial agriculture and companies valued under $3 million. This proposition would revise 1978's Prop 13, which requires all California properties (residential and commercial) to be taxed at their purchase price with an annual increase of 2% or inflation, whichever is lower. Of the new tax revenue, an estimated $8 billion to $12.5 billion a year, 60% would go to local governments and 40% to school districts and community colleges. Residential properties (i.e. homes) are not affected by this proposition.
Prop 16 - Repeals 1996's Proposition 209, which banned the government and public institutions (like schools) from discriminating or giving preferential treatment based on sex, race, ethnicity or nationality. Prop 209 effectively banned public employers, universities and the like from using affirmative action, as it was seen as discriminatory.
Prop 17 - Amends the constitution to allow those on parole for a felony conviction to vote in elections. Current California law prevents people from voting if they're imprisoned or on parole for a felony crime. Prop 17 only amends the latter half of that law.
Prop 18 - Would amend the state constitution to allow 17-year-olds who will be 18 by the time of the general election to vote in primary or special elections that precede them.
Prop 19 - Changes some of the tax assessment rules on property transfers by homeowners 55 or older or those who have lost a home in a natural disaster. Those homeowners would be able to transfer their tax assessment to a more expensive home three times (instead of the currently allowed one time) with an upward adjustment. It would also eliminate one exemption that exists when someone transfers a home to a child or a grandchild; if the recipient doesn't use the home as their primary residence, its tax value would be reassessed under Prop 19. The resulting revenue would go to establishing a Fire Response Fund.
Prop 20 - Makes it so firearm theft, vehicle theft and unlawful use of a credit card are classified as "wobblers," meaning they can be charged as misdemeanors or felonies. Prop 20 also establishes two new crimes in the code, serial crime and retail organized crime, also both wobblers. The proposition also expands mandatory DNA collection to those convicted of certain misdemeanors.
Prop 21 - Allows local jurisdictions to put rent control in place for all kinds of housing, including single family homes, condos and townhomes. There are two exceptions: if the home or building is newer (first occupied in the past 15 years) and if the landlord only owns up to two properties. This proposition would replace the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995. Under Costa-Hawkins, landlords can raise rents after a tenant moves out, but Prop 21 would put a limit on how much they can raise the rent of a vacated unit to 15% over three years.
Prop 22 - Establishes app-based drivers - including Uber and Lyft rideshare drivers and food delivery drivers like DoorDash, Instacart, etc. - as contract workers instead of employees and establishes labor laws specific to this kind of job. The new wage and labor rules would include a minimum wage floor while online and working, healthcare subsidies for frequent drivers and accident insurance. This would exempt gig worker drivers from Assembly Bill 5 (or AB5).
Prop 23 - Requires dialysis clinics to have at least one physician present while patients are being treated (except where there's a shortage), to report patient infection data to the state and to get consent from the state before closing. The measure also bans clinics from discriminating on the basis of who is paying for a patient's care.
Prop 24 - Modifies the California Consumer Privacy Act to force companies to honor consumers' requests that their data not be shared and to get permission before collecting data on teens and children. It also would let consumers opt out of personal information being used for marketing and request incorrect information about them be corrected. The proposition would establish a new agency to oversee consumers' data privacy.
Prop 25 - Senate Bill 10 eliminated the cash bail system in California and replaced it with an algorithmic risk assessment method that determines who gets released from jail while awaiting trial based on risk to society instead of ability to post bond. This is a referendum on that law, a process in California that allows the people to essentially veto or uphold a law by putting it on the ballot. A yes vote upholds SB 10, while a no vote repeals it.
21st District: TJ Cox vs. David Valadao
TJ Cox, David Valadao in fierce fight for District 21
One of the most hotly-contested congressional races in the U.S. might be the battle in central California's 21st District.
Two years ago, TJ Cox defeated David Valadao to win the congressional seat and literally Valadao's office.
The 21st District includes all of Kings County as well as portions of Fresno, Kern, and Tulare Counties.
In a race that saw more than 113,000 votes cast, just 862 votes separated TJ Cox and David Valadao in 2018.
2020 is just as intense.
"Both have raised millions of dollars and there's a ferocious ad war going on out there," says political analyst Thomas Holyoke.
Democrats hold a 16% voter registration edge, so Fresno State Political Science Professor Thomas Holyoke says Valadao is trying to position himself as a centrist.
While in office as a three-term representative, Valadao voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Cox counters that he has made progress on water and immigration issues during his first term.
"It's obvious that we're running against somebody who has been dishonest throughout a lot of his career," said Valadao.
"Frankly, it's the Donald and David show, and people rejected that in 2018. And they're going to reject it again in 2020," Cox said.
Two years ago, TJ Cox declared victory 22 days after Election night.
We may again need a few weeks to count up all the votes to see who wins in the 21st District.
25th District: Mike Garcia vs. Christy Smith
25th congressional district: Rep. Mike Garcia faces Christy Smith in rematch of May election
California's 25th congressional district, which encompasses northern Los Angeles County and the eastern part of Ventura County, could potentially have its fourth representative in two years after this election.
The seat is once again one of the most competitive races in the country, a spot that first opened up after Rep. Katie Hill resigned.
Hill had unseated incumbent Rep. Steve Knight in 2018, then resigned in 2019 amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, and the leak of intimate photos.
Then Republican Mike Garcia, a businessman and former Navy pilot, won the special election in May 2020 against state Assemblywoman Christy Smith.
That special election filled the seat until the November election.
Garcia, now the incumbent congressman, isn't taking anything for granted as he faces Smith again.
"We are in a very purple district, so I can't run and win by touting myself as only a Republican," Garcia said. "I think the reason why I did so well in May in the special election is that I'm talking about values. I'm talking about survival in California. I'm talking about lowering taxes. I do have the support of the president. I'm proud of that. But at the same time, I have my own track record."
That might hurt Garcia if former Vice President Joe Biden carries the district.
A presidential election wasn't on the ballot back in May. Smith believes the reason she lost was because of low voter turnout, something she's less concerned about this time around.
"We have not in the Democratic Party yet figured out how to have our voters be persistent in off-cycle elections and special elections, so this is something we really need to work on," Smith said. "So I think expanding the franchise, making voting as easy and as accessible as possible is part of the solution."
"There's going to be a lot of folks, Democrats in this case who do vote for Biden but end up voting for me. It's not because my values align to Joe Biden's. It's because they're pissed off about the policies in California and it's really hurting their jobs," said Garcia.
But Smith says in Garcia's five months in Washington, he hasn't shown voters he's the best candidate to help them address the struggles of the pandemic.
"He voted against a negotiated second round version of the CARES Act and that's inexcusable," Smith said. "We have businesses now that need economic support. We have families whose unemployment benefits have expired. It is unfathomable to me in this moment why he hasn't stepped up to the plate, crossed party lines and done the right thing for this district."
When Hill won in 2018, it was the first time a Democrat represented the 25th since the early 1990s. Garcia believes his win in the special election was proof that voters believed they made a mistake with Hill, and he doesn't think it will be controlled by a Democrat again.