List of 2024 New Year events in the Central Valley

The countdown to 2024 begins! Here's a list of all the celebrations happening in the Central Valley:

FRESNO COUNTY

Thursday, December 28 - Sunday, December 31

Fresno Hmong New Year

TIME: Varies

ADDRESS: Fresno Fairgrounds

INFORMATION : HCNYC is very excited to announce the return Fresno Hmong New Year, the largest Hmong New Year in the United States. For thousands of years, the Hmong people have celebrated their most important cultural event: the Hmong New Year. The celebration of the New Year provides the Hmong people with a great sense of cultural identity, unity, and dignity, with which, the Hmong people have become resilient through hardships. We welcome everyone to come and join us in celebrating our vibrant New Year.

Sunday, December 31

GSCCS New Year's Eve Gala

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

ADDRESS: Doubletree By Hilton Hotel Fresno Convention Center

INFORMATION : Join us for a spectacular New Year's Eve Gala, where we will celebrate the arrival of 2024 while supporting the girls in our community. Get ready to don your finest attire, dine and drink in style, and dance the night away, all while making a difference in the lives of young girls. This glamorous evening will be filled with unforgettable moments, all in support of the remarkable girls in the Central Valley. Enjoy an exquisite dining experience, live entertainment, casino tables, auctions, an inspirational moment honoring the women of the year, raffle prizes, photos, dancing, and a countdown to midnight! Tickets for this exclusive New Year's Eve Gala are limited, so secure your spot early to avoid disappointment.

Masquerade At The Howlin Wolf

TIME : 8 p.m.

ADDRESS : The Howlin Wolf

INFORMATION :Get ready to ring in the New Year in style at The Howlin Wolf's epic masquerade party. Come and join us for a spectacular New Year's Eve Masquerade at the Howlin Wolf! Get ready to dance the night away and ring in the New Year in style. This event will sell out, so get your tickets early. Tickets include party favors and a champagne toast at midnight!

NYE at Full Circle Brewing

TIME : 6 p.m. - 12:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Full Circle Brewery District

INFORMATION : We have a full night of entertainment this New Year's Eve! Starting with an awesome one hour comedy show and Three live bands following the comedy show hosted by the lovely Karla Murphy! All the fun starts at 6P and will go until 2024! We'll have food from Full Circle Bistro and of course great craft Beer from us! This is an All Ages event so bring all the loved ones!

The Standard NYE Celebration

TIME : 8 p.m.

ADDRESS : The Standard

INFORMATION: Doors open at 8pm. Party favors, champagne toast, balloon drop. Book your tables today.

NYE @ Lucy's Lounge

TIME: 9 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.

ADDRESS : Lucy's Lounge Tower District

INFORMATION : Ring in the New Year with us here at Lucy's Lounge in the Tower District! Purchase tickets before Thanksgiving and save up to $60 off your reserved seats.

NYE at FAB Fresno

TIME : TBD

ADDRESS : FAB Fresno

INFORMATION : Hello all you fabulous people, it is with heavy heart and eternal gratitude that we inform you all that FAB Fresno will be shuttering its doors and our last day open will be Sunday December 31st for New Year's Eve. We thank you all so much for the amazing 8 years and hope you join us for the next 2 weekends to say goodbye. Much love and Stay fabulous!

Noon Year's Eve Party

TIME : 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

ADDRESS : United Skates Clovis

INFORMATION : Noon year's eve, kid's new year's eve countdown. $18 per person includes: admission, skate rental, slice of pizza, small drink, light rope necklace, noise makers, balloon drop at noon and dance with our characters and more.

Monday, January 1

Clovis New Years Day 5k

TIME : 10 a.m.

ADDRESS : California Health Sciences University, Clovis

INFORMATION : The course begins at the Clovis Health Sciences University in Clovis at 10:00am on January 1st. Chip time begins as you cross under the arch and finishes on your return. Preliminary results are posted online as you cross the finish. At the finish, enjoy our Hot Cocoa Bar.

TULARE COUNTY

Sunday, December 31

New Year's Eve Masquerade

TIME : 10 p.m.

ADDRESS : The Darling Hotel, Visalia

INFORMATION : Ring in 2024 with a dazzling Masquerade party where masks, mystery, and endless fun await. Join us on Elderwood's Rooftop for an unforgettable evening. Tickets - $45 per person.

New Year At The Wyndham Visalia

TIME : 8 p.m.

ADDRESS : Wyndham Visalia

INFORMATION : Join us in celebrating the New Year here at Wyndham Visalia! From 8:00pm-12:30am with live music from the band Run for Cover! Tickets include Photo booth fun, Appetizers, Party Favors, Champagne Toast at Midnight, and many more! A 21+ event. Be safe and take the elevator home, Special Rate of $99.00 before taxes! Book your sleeping room online with our Block Code: 123123NEW or by calling us directly at (559)651-5000. Come celebrate, dress to impress, last event was sold out!

NYE At Eagle Mountain Casino

TIME : 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

ADDRESS : Eagle Mountain Casino

INFORMATION : Eagle Mountain Casino's New Year Celebration will feature the Lucky Devils Band live on stage. The Lucky Devils Band is 7-piece band specializing in high-energy music for festivals, weddings, corporate events, and private functions. They infuse every event with energy and fun and pride themselves on filling dance floors. Also performing on stage will be DJ Tech 1. Guests will receive party favors and a sparkling cider toast to countdown to 2024. The celebration will be FREE and open to the public.

Monday, January 1

Visalia PAL 2023 Resolution Race

TIME : 9:45 a.m.

ADDRESS : Main Street + Garden

INFORMATION : The 8th Annual Visalia PAL RESOLUTION 5K Run is back and ready to bring in the new year of 2024 with a healthy run/walk. As before, we will have a Kids Fun Run prior to the 5K start at 9:45am. Those kids will receive a "fun run" medal for their participation. We will also continue to have the "Virtual Run" option if those who want to support Visalia PAL but cannot make it to the event. The proceeds raised will fund PAL kids attending PAL HONOR CAMP next June, and our boxing and bike repair programs. Police Officers staff the week-long camp allowing up to 60 students grades 5th-12th to experience exciting outdoor activities.

MADERA COUNTY

Sunday, December 31

New Year's Eve Party At Bass Lake

TIME : 9 p.m.

ADDRESS : The Pines Bar, Bass Lake

INFORMATION : Join us at The Pines on Dec 31st, as One Hot Minute sets the stage for an unforgettable New Year's Eve bash. Stay tuned for the glitz, glamour, and all that jazz!

The Elderberry House NYE

TIME : 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

ADDRESS : The Elderberry House Restaurant, Oakhurst

INFORMATION : Ring in the New Year with The Elderberry House Family as we dine and toast over a creative tasting menu and superb wine list. Price is $185-$225 per guest.

Latin Dance Party At Toca Madera

TIME : 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

ADDRESS : Toca Madera Winery

INFORMATION : Get tickets to our New Year's Eve Latin Dance Party at Toca Madera! Sunday, Dec 31st 9pm-1am. DJ's, Countdown, Latin Dance Party, Food Truck, Champagne Toast, Award-Winning Wine! 21+ Event Buy Pre-sale Tickets or VIP tables.

MARIPOSA COUNTY

Sunday, December 31

Tenaya Lodge NYE

TIME : 7 p.m. - 1 a.m.

ADDRESS : Tenaya Lodge At Yoesmite

INFORMATION : Join us on Sunday, December 31 for a family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration! Revel in the spectacular Yosemite region while you ring in the new year with a balloon drop, champagne and apple cider toasts, cash bars, a live DJ, dancing, and more! Make memories with your loved ones at Tenaya at Yosemite - an unforgettable event for all ages! $35 per adult and $15 per child.

MERCED COUNTY

Sunday, December 31

NYE At The Mainzer

TIME : 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

ADDRESS : Mainzer, Merced