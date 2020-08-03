3 people shot in northwest Fresno, authorities searching for suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for suspects after three people were shot in northwest Fresno.Officers responded to multiple rounds fired near Fairmont and Holt shortly before 11 Saturday night.They did not find any victims at the scene but say it was clear someone had been shot in the area.A short time later, three gunshot victims, ages 18, 23, and 40, were dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center.All three are expected to recover. Authorities say the victims have not been cooperating, and they believe the shooting may be gang-related.