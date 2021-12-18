Suspected drunk driver arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is behind bars - suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash involving multiple cars in Merced.Police arrested 51-year-old Russell Garcia on several felony charges, including DUI and hit and run.On Friday night, officers responded to a crash on G Street, near 25th Street.They discovered three vehicles involved in the collision, and at least one person suffered minor injuries.Detectives found the suspect's front license plate at the scene, and followed a huge oil trail from the damaged car.That led police to Garcia's home, where they found his damaged vehicle.They conducted a field sobriety test on Garcia, and detected signs of intoxication.He was arrested and booked at Merced County Jail.