41 students awarded scholarships from Fresno County League of Mexican American Women

The Fresno County League of Mexican American Women held its scholarship banquet at the Fresno Breakfast House Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A brunch in Northwest Fresno is taking action to help local students heading to college.

The community-based organization awarded 41 scholarships to students in Fresno County.

That total amount rewarded was $38,000.

Since 1973, the League of Mexican American Women has inspired change for women through donations and events.

Several students say they were moved by this special banquet.