FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Thursday, May 16, 2019.Work is underway to repair a blown transformer that knocked power out to nearly a thousand people in Northeast Fresno.That outage is now down to about four hundred.The transformer blew in the area of Maple and Gettysburg just before three this morning during heavy rainfall.It's not yet confirmed that the wet weather led to the outage.Jury deliberations begin this morning in Fresno Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula's misdemeanor child abuse case.He faces one charge after his 7-year-old daughter told school employees, CPS, and police that her father hit her leaving a bruise on her face.Arambula says he only spanked the girl on the bottom.The search is on for a missing trucker 54-year-old Satwant Bains of Fowler.His semi was found early Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 near Los Banos.CHP officers say the engine was on and the trailer was partially blocking the road.Bains cell phone and wallet were also found in the cab.New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is now officially running for the 2020 democratic presidential nomination.De Blasio has been New York's mayor since 2014 and joins a crowded field of 22 other Democrats seeking to move into the White House.President Trump will be unveiling a new immigration plan today.The proposal reportedly secures points of entry, increases border barriers and creates a merit system.However, even if the President gets consensus from Republicans he would need support from Democrats to move forward.