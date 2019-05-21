FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, May 21, 2019.Fresno police have a man in custody accused of leading them on a chase while drunk and crashing into several objects.It started just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Clinton and Weber with the CHP airplane following for several blocks.It all came to an end on Shields at the Highway 41 on-ramp after the driver ran over a pole.They suffered minor injuries.A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been arrested in Madera.23-year-old Victor Cintron surrendered to police last night after an hours long standoff.His connection to Madera or the owner of the home is not yet known.Fresno Mayor Lee Brand announced that he does not plan to run for a second term.Now, the city's retiring police chief, Jerry Dyer, says he is strongly considering a run for the position.Prosecutor Andrew Janz and Councilmember Luis Chavez have already announced their candidacies.President Trump has told former White House Counsel Don McGahn not to testify today before Congress about the Mueller investigation.Last night the White House instructed him to ignore a congressional subpoena.The committee's chairman says McGahn could be held in contempt.Flash flooding is a big concern this morning in the midwest as more than six inches of rain has already fallen in parts of Oklahoma.These are live pictures from the state this morning just one of four states that are experiencing severe storms right now.At least 18 tornadoes have now been reported in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.That's in addition to the damaging winds and hail,