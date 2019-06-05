FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, June 5, 2019.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the fast-moving Kings River is being closed to keep the public safe.The Sheriff's office announced Tuesday afternoon the waterway will be off limits to boaters, rafters and everyone looking for recreational water activityThe closed off section goes from Pine Flat Dam to the Tulare and Kings County lines.The river is also off-limits in those two counties.If you are caught in the river, you could face $225 fine.During the closure, the Sheriff's Boating Enforcement Unit will continue to patrol the water.Pine Flat Dam is currently pushing out water into the Kings River at a rate of about 10,000 cubic-feet-per-second.The sheriff's office is hoping everyone takes this closure seriously as it pertains to their own safety.A fire hydrant will need to be repaired after a car crashed into it overnight in Southwest Fresno.It sent water into a nearby field in the area of Jensen and Lotus around 2:30 am. Wednesday.Fresno Fire was able to get the water shut off a short time later.President Trump will now be heading to Ireland after his third and final day in England today.This morning, he joined Queen Elizabeth and other world leaders for a ceremony that starts two days of commemorations for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.The Trump administration is now considering whether to declare a national emergency to justify the tariffs on products from Mexico.The President is promising to slap a five-percent tariff on all Mexican goods, starting Monday.That's unless he's satisfied with Mexico's attempts to stem the flow of migrants crossing the border.Hundreds of students will have to brave the heat as they head to their graduations today.In Fresno Unified, Hoover and Edison High Schools and Duncan Polytechnic students are crossing the stage tonight.It comes one day after more than 500 Buchanan High students and their families braved the heat at Veterans Memorial Stadium.