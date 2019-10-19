50-year-old woman found dead inside her east central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide in east central Fresno where authorities say 50-year-old was found dead inside a home.EMS responded to a medical call in the area of Price and Yale Avenues near Clinton just before 12:30 p.m. Police say there were obvious signs of trauma on the woman.Investigators tell Action News the woman's two sons were at the home when paramedics arrived.The cause of death currently under investigation.