homicide

50-year-old woman found dead inside her east central Fresno home

Fresno Police are investigating a homicide in east central Fresno where a 50-year-old woman was found dead inside her home.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide in east central Fresno where authorities say 50-year-old was found dead inside a home.

EMS responded to a medical call in the area of Price and Yale Avenues near Clinton just before 12:30 p.m. Police say there were obvious signs of trauma on the woman.

Investigators tell Action News the woman's two sons were at the home when paramedics arrived.

The cause of death currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralhomicide investigationhomicidefresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Father accused of killing 2 sons for insurance
Man shot, killed in downtown Los Banos over weekend, police say
Visalia man charged with murdering his 21-year-old girlfriend
Fresno woman found shot inside home was not intended target, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia child abuse case: Girl describes life of harsh punishments, little food
Visalia mom speaks out 1 month after Amber Alert turned tragic
Every Halloween, Madera mom celebrate life of daughter she lost
Ex-Madera Police dispatcher gets 270 days in jail for sex crimes
CDCR employee dead, another injured in deadly crash
Fire causes $85,000 in damages at Visalia shopping center
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
Show More
Parents share memories of 5-year-old Kassidy who drowned in bathtub
3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Compton, USGS says
Trial begins for Visalia couple accused of starving children
30 years after the Loma Prieta quake, a Fresno man remembers his partner
Tulare County sergeant arrested, charged with domestic violence
More TOP STORIES News