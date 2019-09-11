6 Clovis Unified students injured in crash involving school bus in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Clovis Unified school bus in southeast Fresno.It happened Wednesday morning near Fowler and Belmont.Officers say the school bus and Dodge Charger collided with one another resulting in the closure of eastbound Belmont as crews worked to investigate the scene.A Clovis Unified spokesperson says there were 70 students on board the bus at the time of the accident and six of them were taken to the hospital after they complained of neck and back pain.Thankfully, Clovis Unified says none of their students were seriously injured.The cause of the crash is under investigation.