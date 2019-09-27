vaping

6,000 illegal vape products seized from Central Fresno smoke shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators with the Bureau of Cannabis Control found 2,000 illegal vape cartridges, along with another 4,000 other cartridges being processed inside the Son of Stuffed Pipe smoke shop in the Tower District on Wednesday.

The raid happened on Wednesday after someone tipped-off state investigators to possible illegal products inside the store.

Brontee Gosling says she bought a CBD cartridge from the Son of Stuffed Pipe smoke shop just a few weeks ago.

She says nothing seemed suspicious, and was stunned to hear about what was found inside.

"We don't know if it was a CBD one or the illegal marijuana ones they're selling, that's alarming. I thought of that shop as the shop to go to for all my CBD needs, all my smoke material. They've always been nice and respectful," she says.

Bureau officials say they can't force the shop to close, but they did seize the illegal cartridges.

"You better believe we'll be back around to see if any of these things resurface at the shop," says Alex Traverso of the bureau.

As state officials continue to crack down on vaping products, investigators will now send over their findings to a District Attorney who will determine the charges.
