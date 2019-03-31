A jersey gave away a thief targeting Madera businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man accused of burglarizing three Madera businesses over the last week.Officers say 33-year-old Joshua Sanchez targeted businesses in the area of Howard Road, Pine Street, and Fairview Avenue.An off-duty officer found Sanchez poking around a business Saturday dressed in the same jersey police say was worn by the suspect in a previous burglary.Authorities say Sanchez admitted to his involvement in the other thefts, and investigators later recovered stolen property from him.Sanchez is booked in the Madera County Jail.