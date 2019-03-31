theft

A jersey gave away a thief targeting Madera businesses

(Madera Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man accused of burglarizing three Madera businesses over the last week.

Officers say 33-year-old Joshua Sanchez targeted businesses in the area of Howard Road, Pine Street, and Fairview Avenue.

An off-duty officer found Sanchez poking around a business Saturday dressed in the same jersey police say was worn by the suspect in a previous burglary.

Authorities say Sanchez admitted to his involvement in the other thefts, and investigators later recovered stolen property from him.

Sanchez is booked in the Madera County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetymaderatheft
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Stolen generator hasn't hampered veteran's dream of running food truck
More than 500 in Fresno County targeted in widespread mail theft
Valley veteran asks for help to find who stole generator
Deputies search for man trying to swipe Ring cameras from Fresno homes
TOP STORIES
One dead, firefighter injured in central Fresno fire
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman chased, stabbed at apartment complex
2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona
Police: Man shot outside his home in Selma
Stolen generator hasn't hampered veteran's dream of running food truck
CA man jailed in Colombia for seeking sex with girls
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Merced, CHP says
Show More
Man fatally shot in Selma, investigation underway
64-year-old man dies in solo-rollover crash
Shots fired after fight breaks out at Cherry Avenue Auction
Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old man critically hurt
Wife accused of shooting husband reveals her side of the story in court documents
More TOP STORIES News