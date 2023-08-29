Trial continues for Fresno man accused of killing 2-year-old boy

Testimony is getting underway in the trial of a Fresno man accused of killing a two-year-old boy.

Prosecutors say he killed baby Xander Villalobos in 2021 by causing injuries to his liver, head, and spinal cord.

Aaron Moton is charged with murder and assaulting a child.

It allegedly happened while the little boy's mother was briefly outside their Fresno apartment.

"She noticed Mr. Moton standing in the living room with Xander on his shoulder, completely non-responsive," says Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Cobb.

"There is absolutely no evidence at all that Mr. Moton did anything to harm Xander," says defense attorney Scott Kinney. "It is undisputed with everybody that Mr. Moton has never laid a finger on Xander."

The defense also told jurors Moton was a great father figure to baby Xander.