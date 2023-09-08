Fresno man accused of killing toddler found guilty by jury

The Fresno man accused of killing a toddler was found guilty on two counts Friday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno man accused of killing a toddler was found guilty on two counts Friday morning.

Jurors convicted 24-year-old Aaron Moton on one count of second-degree murder and one count of assault on a child causing death.

The second-degree murder conviction has a presumptive sentence of 15 years to life, and the assault on a child causing death conviction holds a presumptive sentence of 25 years to life.

Moton is accused of killing his girlfriend's son, Xander Villalobos, in October 2021 at the couple's apartment.

Coroners determined Xander, who was just days shy of his 3rd birthday, died from a completely lacerated liver and also suffered injuries to his head and spinal cord.

Moton denied killing his girlfriend's son but told jurors Tuesday that he shook the little boy after pumping on his chest and performing rescue breaths.

"Then, I shook him," Moton said. "Now, show the jury, how did you shake Xander?" Defense attorney Scott Kinney asked. Moton replied, "Like that," while demonstrating with his hands for the jury how he says he shook Xander.

It is a version of events Moton did not tell his girlfriend or anybody else until police interviewed him the day after Xander died.

Moton's sentencing has been scheduled for October 23.

