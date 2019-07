Units are on scene of a #HOUSEFIRE in the area of Waterman and Tulare St. pic.twitter.com/8PULvIBwXk — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) July 2, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An abandoned home in Southwest Fresno caught fire again, bringing crews back to a familiar location.The blaze broke out at a home on Waterman Monday night. Firefighters say they responded to a couple of previous fires at the home.This time two blazes were set one in the back of the home and another in the garage.The house had extensive damages from the previous fires The crew stopped the flames from spreading to other homes.